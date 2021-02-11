RIPLEY • New Albany needed a comeback effort in the fourth quarter and the Bulldog duo of Michael Smith and A.I. Nugent answered the call to lead their team to the 62-54 win over the Ripley Tigers. Smith and Nugent had 10 points each to spark the 27-10 Bulldog run in the fourth quarter.
Ripley held a 44-35 lead after three quarters and New Albany coach Scotty Shettles called on his team to mount the comeback during the break between quarters.
"What I told them (New Albany) at the end of the third is last week we played them and we are down a point going into the fourth quarter and we outscore them 20-10, I told the guys 'look if we can outscore them 20-10 tonight, we'll win,'" Shettles said. "They did a little better than that, it was 27-10."
Smith hit two 3-pointers along with two field goals in the final period of play, but none were bigger than his bomb that he buried from deep in the corner in front of the Bulldog bench with 1:49 left. That shot boosted the Bulldogs spirits while it also deflated the Tigers as New Albany went up 59-53. Smith also began the New Albany fourth with his other three to jump-start the offense.
Nugent hit three field goals while going 4 of 6 from the line as he repeatedly drove into the paint to challenge the Ripley defense.
"Mike Smith made shots for us and I thought A.I. Nugent was big for us during that fourth quarter in the last four minutes," Shettles said. "He hit 2-two and ones, he hit a little 10-12 footer off the inbounds play, he rebounded the ball. "But I told them 'yeah we hit shots, we hit shots down at the end, we hit shots in the fourth quarter, but it all started with our defense.' I thought we were all over the floor in the fourth quarter, but they didn't want to lose the basketball game."
The Bulldog defense created multiple turnovers and scoring opportunities during their torrid comeback.
New Albany led after the first quarter by a 14-12 score, but Ripley gained the upper hand in the second quarter and took a 24-20 lead into the half.
Smith led all scorers with 23 points including three 3-pointers and he pulled down six rebounds for his night's work. Nugent was also in double figures with 13 points. Artaveion High hit for 8 points and Kam Carter finished with 7.
Ripley was led by Sentavius Hunt's 15 points and Albert McDonald bagged 12. Labron Vance had 11 points and LaTrell Vance scored 10 for the Tigers.
New Albany (13-8) advances to the 1-4A championship on Friday at 8:30 and will face the North Pontotoc Vikings (10-11), who were 77-60 winners over Corinth in Thursday's other boys semifinal matchup.