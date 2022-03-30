Faulkner scholar Robert Hamblin noted the other day that “old folks live a lot in the past.” I suppose that includes me.
The civic center came up in conversation and I was reminded how it was such an important part of many New Albanians’ lives.
There was once a time in New Albany when there was no internet, no portable telephones, only three stations on TV and none broadcasting 24 hours a day. No Orlando to visit and travel outside the county was rare.
For youths, the movie American Graffiti gives a fairly accurate portrayal of small-town life.
We spent nights cruising back and forth between Newton’s (at Glenfield) and Sherer’s (by the current post office) with an occasional stop in between at Russell’s. The parking lots were filled as kids roamed around, switched cars, engaged in amorous experimentation and partook of the culinary delights available.
On Fridays and weekends there was the Community House, the place to see and be seen. Live bands played often to full houses and the floor was as slick with sweat as the air was filled with hormones.
And then there was the Magnolia.
That was the one place that took you away from New Albany for a few hours, bringing excitement and entertainment that was hard to find otherwise. It also served as effective babysitter for more than one generation of kids and parents, especially on Saturdays.
If one were really lucky, he or she might even get to go with a “date,” rather than the usual buddies.
A patron purchased a 25-cent ticket at the window, dispensed from some magical mechanical device like they had in actual big cities and entered the darkened crimson temple.
The first focal point in the Neo Classic Art Deco mishmash of an interior was the brightly-lit case filled with the likes of Goobers, Raisinets and Junior Mints next to the odoriferous popcorn machine.
Then the final hurdle before entering the sanctum sanctorum was the lobby drink machine, of uncertain origin, which produced generic sodas only identified as orange, grape or cola. Operating it was like taking a chance on a slot machine. Ideally, one pushed the appropriate button, a paper cup fell down, was filled with crushed ice and then the beverage. As often as not, the ice might come first, then the beverage and, finally, the cup. A rare honor was when the cup fell first, but upside down, so the ice and beverage would bounce off and proceed to the purchaser’s crotch.
Then one might need to go to the somewhat sketchy restrooms, apparently restrooms only because they were not luxurious enough to be storage closets.
The best theater seating was the back row, protected from missiles launched from the balcony by the overhang. The front few rows were mostly out of projectile range but sitting there forced the viewer to spend two hours craning his or her neck upward to see the vertically distorted images.
Most of a Saturday could be killed because the price of admission included several enticing previews, news, a cartoon, the latest serial episode (where Commando Cody is obviously blown to bits but somehow shows up next Saturday), animated musical exhortations to “go out to the lobby and have yourself a treat,” a B movie and, finally, the feature.
Saturday movies gave many a parent nearly a full day of respite and was a safe, reliable place to dump the kids.
In truth, both movies might be B movies, but it didn’t matter. Horror features with William Castle’s schlocky gimmicks like vibrating seats (for The Tingler), special ghost-viewing glasses or skeletons on a wire (House on Haunted Hill) were popular, as were teen surfing efforts with Frankie and Annette.
The good “quality” movies were at night, the features with top stars. Anticipation of seeing them would build for weeks (our lives were not very complicated with activities).
As the studio logo appeared on the screen, you knew you were going to be taken away from New Albany to some exciting place for the next two hours, and would have something to talk about with friends for the next whole week.
Of course, more activities and entertainment options eventually opened up and the critical importance of the Magnolia began to wane.
Now I can see thousands of movies on my TV at home. They’re nothing special anymore and there is no reason to go out to see any.
The importance of the Magnolia experience may be hard to convey to those who did not live it, but it was an integral part of life and it is a shame to lose another part of our history and culture.