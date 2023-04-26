Robby Parman, Executive Director of the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo, spoke to Union County supervisors at their April 17 meeting. Parman and some of the staff gave updates on services at the center and, particularly, services to Union County residents. He also requested the county continue its allotment of $10,000 each year.
The non-profit center provides a variety of outpatient rehabilitation services to children and adults at no cost to them or their insurance. The services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology and early intervention services. About 85 percent of their clients are children but they serve a wide range of ages, races, disability types and socio-economic levels.
This past year the center saw 1, 629 clients, providing more than 64,000 services.
Of those, 4,593 services were to 50 Union County clients.
Parman said they have been fortunate enough to add to their staff, which is now at 24. He said they are especially glad to now have six staff members working with dyslexia patients, something that had been the source of a long waiting list for some time. They now have two evaluators and four therapists.
New Albany Elementary School now has a dedicated dyslexia therapist as part of a pilot program. The county schools used to have only one therapist for the four schools but now students are able to have one-on-one therapy 30 minutes a week.
In general business, the board accepted a low quote of $6,000 from Croft Construction in Booneville to make repairs to the Myrtle Library. Someone struck and damaged the library and book drop box, then fled the scene. Approval to replace the drop box was given at the previous board meeting.
A manual check was approved to pay for a new fire truck for the Southeast Union County department at a cost of $344,935, and the board also authorized payment of $150,000 to the Department of Finance for the Red Hill Community Center project. This is grant money coming through the county.
Supervisors voted to pay Power Equipment in Saltillo $11,547.79 to repair a mini-hoe, but also voted to advertise for the purchase of a new one.
In personnel, the board approved Sheriff Jimmy Edwards’ request to move Mignonne Conner from part-time to full-time jailer, hire Gabriel McDowell as full-time jailer, hire Landon Holladay as full-time jailer and move Shawn Thompson from full-time dispatcher to part-time dispatcher.
The sheriff also had his seized assets fund budget amended with a $32,918.27 capital outlay for previously approved vehicles, as well as amending consumable supplies by $14,875 from a bullet-proof vest grant.
Finally, a $6,191.57 quote from Irby Electric in Tupelo was accepted to replace light fixtures in cells at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. These will be more tamper or vandalism-resistant that the current fixtures.
The next scheduled board meeting will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, in the chancery court building.
