Registration going on for ICC eLearn classes Nov 10, 2021 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Registration for a four-week eLearning session is continuing at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses of Itawamba Community College. Classes begin on Nov. 15, which is the registration deadline. ICC offers academic, career education, workforce and eLearning classes.For more information on registration, call (662) 862-8000 or emaileadviser@iccms.edu. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Itawamba Community College Elearning Work University Workforce Career Academic Session Tupelo Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 65° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Updated: November 10, 2021 @ 10:25 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany ICC selected among nations’ top 150 community colleges 32 min ago New Albany Explosive growth in freshman class boosts UM enrollment 32 min ago New Albany Fire chief recommends checking heating equipment to avoid fire deaths 32 min ago New Albany NEMCC Showband from Tigerland returns with holiday cheer 32 min ago New Albany 4-H awards presented at annual banquet 32 min ago New Albany Registration going on for ICC eLearn classes 32 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists