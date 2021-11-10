Registration for a four-week eLearning session is continuing at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses of Itawamba Community College.

          Classes begin on Nov. 15, which is the registration deadline.

          ICC offers academic, career education, workforce and eLearning classes.

For more information on registration, call (662) 862-8000 or emaileadviser@iccms.edu.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus