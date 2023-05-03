Parents looking for fun, learning, snacks and access to meals for their children during the summer break can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in New Albany, Ripley, Tupelo or Oxford. All summer programs will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning June 5 for youths 6-18 years of age. Five-year-olds turning 6 within 30 days are eligible to attend.
Each year, the summer program is well attended by area youths and youths visiting families during summer months. Unit Directors are currently planning great activities, schedules and partnerships that will keep members active, safe and engaged.
Key program areas of Boys & Girls Clubs are - Education, Health and Wellness, Career Development, The Arts, Character and Leadership and Sports and Recreation; all of which will be targeted during the summer.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The summer fee for the New Albany and Ripley site is $75. The summer fee for both Tupelo locations is $100. The summer fee for the Oxford Unit is $125. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.
The application, required documentation and summer fee may be returned to local clubhouses between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The New Albany clubhouse is at 507 Oak and meets in the gym at the former B. F. Ford School. That phone number is 662-534-8882.
For more information, call 662-841-6504 ext. 4.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.
