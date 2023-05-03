Parents looking for fun, learning, snacks and access to meals for their children during the summer break can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in New Albany, Ripley, Tupelo or Oxford. All summer programs will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning June 5 for youths 6-18 years of age. Five-year-olds turning 6 within 30 days are eligible to attend.

