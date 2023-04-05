Registration is continuing at Itawamba Community College for orientation sessions for students who plan to enroll for the 2023 fall semester.
2023 high school graduates are required to participate in one of the sessions, which are scheduled for the Fulton Campus – Apr. 21 and 28, June 13 and 15 and July 11 and 13, 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; and the Tupelo Campus – June 14 and July 12, all at 1 p.m. A special honors orientation for those with a 24 ACT or higher is scheduled for Apr. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Fulton Campus. Students can attend a session regardless of the location they plan to attend. However, all students, including adult learners are invited.
“Among the advantages of attending an orientation session are scheduling classes early and choosing from a wide variety of options, including days, times and instructors,” said Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation. “Participants will have an opportunity to connect with other new students as well as to learn more about student life at ICC. The sessions will also enable adult learners to meet with an adviser and to make the transition to college less intimidating.”
Prior to registration, students must have submitted an application for admission. Holloway said that since registration is limited, participants should sign up as soon as possible.