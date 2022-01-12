Registration is underway for several pathway classes that will begin in February at Itawamba Community College.
They include Distribution Associate, Electrician Assistant, Small Engine Repair, Introduction to Welding and Cutting and Residential Wiring.
Distribution Associate will meet Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-noon, Feb. 21-Mar. 21. It is designed to provide students with the functional knowledge and skills needed to find entry-level employment at an advanced manufacturing and distribution facility. Students will participate in both classroom sessions and hands-on activities to prepare them to perform proper material handling techniques, while adhering to safety standards that are common in a distribution or manufacturing setting. Additionally, students will learn how to properly operate equipment that includes a Standup Rider, Order Selector and LP Gas Powered Sit-Down Forklift.
Electrician Assistant will meet Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 21-Mar. 28. The program prepares individuals as electrician assistants to work closely with their supervising electrician to perform routine electrical work. It provides the foundational knowledge of basic math and basic safety rules; the use of hand, measuring and power tools, basic electricity and residential wiring. Students can also prepare for entry-level jobs in industry or private business.
Small Engine Repair meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Feb. 8-Apr. 17. Upon successful completion of the 16-session program, students will be prepared for an entry-level technician position at an existing small engine repair shop or to open their own related business. Successful students will receive information about how to test for the nationally-recognized technician certification examination. Included will be how to perform basic maintenance on small engines; the recoil system’s function, maintenance and repair and how to disassemble and rebuild small engines.
Introduction to Welding and Cutting will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Feb. 8-Mar. 17. This class is designed to give the student entry-level skills in welding and cutting to prepare them for very basic GMAW and SMAW welding operations as well as oxy-fuel cutting operations.
Residential Wiring meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Feb. 8-Mar. 17. In the hands-on class, participants will learn how to use a meter properly; change and update receptacles; distinguish between different types of switches; switch replacement; locate loose or bad connections; and troubleshooting techniques.
Additional classes are Basic Construction, Commercial Truck Driving, Human Resource Assistant, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance, Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification and Quality Improvement Associate.
Most of the classes meet at the ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.).
Scholarships may be available for those who qualify.
For more information about any of the classes on the schedule, emailpathways@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569.