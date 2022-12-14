Register now for the spring 2023 semester at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Little Tallahatchie Canal at Etta near New Albany For the Little Tallahatchie River...including Etta near New Albany... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Tallahatchie Canal at Etta near New Albany. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, County Road 47 near Mud Creek and Mill Creek has 6 to 12 inches of water over it. Several thousand acres of cropland are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.0 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches could be possible in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in New Albany
61°F
Cloudy
61°F / 58°F
11 AM
61°F
12 PM
61°F
1 PM
61°F
2 PM
62°F
3 PM
62°F
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Sections
© Copyright 2022 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.