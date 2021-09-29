Registration for eight-week eLearning classes is continuing at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses of Itawamba Community College.

            Oct. 18 is the deadline to register for the classes, which begin Oct. 19.

            ICC offers academic, career education, workforce and eLearning classes.

For more information on registration, call (662) 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.

