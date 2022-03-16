Registration for the 2022-2023 school session of Union County Headstart is going on now.

The program includes teaching self-help, social, language, motor, cognitive and pre-writing skills.

Participants get two meals and a snack each day as well as physical, dental and vision screening. The program also offers mental health, speech and hearing screening and referrals.

To qualify, a child must be three or four years old on or before Sept. 1. The family must also be within income guidelines. All services are free.

School session last from 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Headstart is in the former B. F. Ford School building at 507 Oak Street.

For registration or other information, call 662-534-2681 or 662-534-2911.

