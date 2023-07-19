The Mississippi State Department of Health began offering religious exemptions Monday, July 17, in addition to the existing medical exemption process in compliance with the federal court order entered in April 2023.
Detailed information is now available on our website along with the proper forms to be completed and a statement from the Board of Health. “MSDH stands with the Board of Health in support of the current School Vaccination Law which has protected our children for over 40 years,” said State Health Officer, Dr. Daniel Edney.
MSDH issues medical exemptions when a Mississippi licensed pediatrician, family physician or internist completes the exemption form (Form 139-M) and submits it to the State Epidemiologist for review.
For a religious exemption, a parent or guardian will schedule an appointment at a county health department (HD) and submit Form 139-R (available on the MSDH website and at HD locations). During the appointment, the parent or guardian will be required to watch a Vaccine Education Video and will have an opportunity to ask questions. HD staff will complete the Form 139-R and submit the completed form to the State Epidemiologist for review.
The State Epidemiologist will approve and issue exemptions when parents or guardians (religious) or physicians (medical) complete the required process and request form. The Form 122 providing documentation of the exemption will be provided to the parent or guardian, the physician (if applicable), and the school if that information is provided on the form.
In each exemption process, the parent or guardian will be informed of any vaccine-preventable diseases for which the child has not been adequately immunized and current outbreaks that may prevent the child from attending daycare or school.
“Because of our long-existing and strong immunizations program, Mississippi has not recorded a measles case since 1992 even as other states have seen cases and outbreaks in recent years,” states Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor. “MSDH urges parents to carefully consider the importance of vaccinating our children and continues to encourage all individuals to remain up to date on all vaccinations unless medically contraindicated.”
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&