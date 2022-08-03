City and county school classes resume this week so it is time to remind motorists to be aware of school buses and children who may be getting on or off a bus.
Nearly every year, children are injured or even killed when drivers fail to stop for school buses or impatiently try to go around them too soon.
It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing. Remember that school buses may make frequent stops, often in unexpected places such as the middle of a block.
Obey speed laws in school zones because students may be walking in the area.
There are safety reminders for students as well.
They should always walk where they can see and be seen by the bus driver and avoid blind spots too close to or behind the bus. Never walk behind a bus.
Students waiting for a bus should make sure the bus is completely stopped with its lights flashing before starting to cross a street to get to the bus. Look both ways for traffic.
Finally, once on the bus, remain seated and quiet because driver distractions are more likely to lead to accidents.
Most school buses today are equipped with security camera systems that monitor inside the vehicle as well as traffic around it.
Also, many of these safety suggestions apply to parents who drive their children to school and drop them off.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.