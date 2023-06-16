Every community needs a good iconoclast to keep people on their toes. We had Jerry Shiverdecker.
If there was a bear that needed poking with a sharp stick, Jerry was your guy to do it.
He died this past week after health problems he had been staving off for some time finally overwhelmed him.
He was known most recently as having the online news source NEMiss.News, and simply being a colorful part of the community.
I knew him as boss, business partner, occasional co-conspirator and, most important, unparalleled friend.
Our first meeting was about 2000 when he came to New Albany to be publisher of the New Albany Gazette. He and wife Nan and daughter Elizabeth didn’t come here primarily for the job – he had offers in other cities – but because they liked New Albany. I don’t think Jerry’s fondness for this community ever waned and he and Nan have always supported New Albany and its culture over the years.
A few things about Jerry became apparently fairly quickly.
Jerry was the most widely-read person I ever met, and he seems to have retained most of what he read, especially about history and politics. He could talk at length about either, and did.
He also was an inveterate story and anecdote teller.
Daily incidents would often remind him of some conversation he had with someone somewhere – often a prominent figure – that related to the incident and provided a bit of wisdom or humor. I think these stories were generally true at face value, although one might concede the philosophy that a plant will be healthier if a little manure has been added.
Jerry was a collector of connections. Like a wine connoisseur, he was always looking for new rare vintages among potential acquaintances, but didn’t mind if they were occasionally a little vinegary. He would talk with anyone.
He adamantly refused to use voicemail, frustrating some people trying to get in touch with him, but spent hours and hours on the phone. We talked a lot on the phone as well as in person – often about what officials were or, more often were not, doing - and it was not unusual for him to sign off saying a call was coming in he needed to take or there was one to make. He was also a night owl, so the calls were usually bumping bedtime.
There was no telling who he was talking with and I never asked because he kept his life compartmentalized and seemed to be juggling several balls in the air all the time. He almost always had some projects in the works, it seemed.
Jerry had several careers earlier in his life including the steel business and radio, but working with newspapers was the one that “took” for him. He was good at it and had respect for it. He particularly held late newspaper tycoon Jim Boone, whom he considered a mentor, in high esteem.
Jerry was one of the first to realize that the print newspaper medium appeared to be headed for oblivion with the rise of the internet and, later, social media.
While most news organizations were excruciatingly slow to react, he was not.
An example was the New Albany News-Exchange, which we started 17 years ago. It had a lot to offer and was a success, but not the way it was first intended. NANEX was planned as an online news source supported by a print version. We were ahead of our time, though, in that in 2006 internet coverage and availability was woefully inferior to even how it is today. So, we ended up being a print product supported by an online product instead.
Jerry’s goal was closer to achievement with the start of NEMiss.news, which got off to a strong start and validated his beliefs. Like everything else, its growth was stymied by the Covid pandemic but it continues successfully today even though he did not live to see the expansion in coverage throughout Northeast Mississippi he hoped for. His family may yet see that happen.
Friends will tell you that Jerry could be, to put it euphemistically, a horse’s ass and he readily acknowledged that. That never hampered or interfered with his friendships. His friends just didn’t care and I think any outburst was more a tool to achieve a result, a part of his repertoire, rather than a true offensive weapon.
His friends will invariably tell you about the extraordinary care he showed toward them personally. I know he was with me, supporting me during some of the worst days of my life.
I never ran into anyone who didn’t enjoy conversations with Jerry (well, maybe except for a few he crossed swords with) and people would often talk about those chats. They still do. Of course, many people in Union County never met Jerry nor knew who he was, but for those who knew him, he was unforgettable.
His death is a loss to the community he loved. In addition to noting the good, he was willing to call out someone who needed it. “We need to punch their ticket,” was one of his phrases in such situations and he could be more plain-spoken in his writing rather than blandly, editorially neutral.
He contributed to the community as a newspaper man or, more properly, a newsman and that will be missed. But as anyone who knew him can tell you, it is the personal loss of his friendship that will be hardest.
A full obituary appears on NEMiss.news and a celebration reception is planned in his honor at the Union County Heritage Museum Monday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. with remarks at 6 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.