Does anyone remember the New Albany News-Exchange?
It was a newspaper-web site some of us had a dozen or so years ago.
I mention it because we lost one of the four founders, Kim Surber, this past weekend after a long fight against cancer. She was 58, a dedicated community literacy volunteer and had been working with DHS.
The News-Exchange was a labor of love (sometimes tough love) with a different format, philosophy and, to a large degree, audience than the Gazette.
We had a lot of fun and knew we were providing a service to the community (An aside: One quirk we were known for was our web site: www.newalbanynewsexchange.com. If you read it the wrong way, it came out as New Albany New Sex Change.com. At least it was memorable).
The publication was a success but would not have been without all four of us: me, Jerry Shiverdecker and Jean Ashcraft, plus Kim. Kim’s ebullient personality was a big part of that.
In a year and a half we reached a point where we would need to grow dramatically and with considerable investment, or accept an offer from Journal Inc. to buy the publication. We, some of us reluctantly, opted to sell.
I always believed it was a mistake to kill the News-Exchange when the Journal purchased the New Albany Gazette. Realistically, though, the two probably could not have both survived in this market.
I hope, perhaps optimistically, that some people still miss it and wonder how it would fare in today’s world of minuscule attention spans and arcane spellings with tiny graphics in the place of language on the internet.
A public service announcement
I hesitate to write about myself but perhaps some good will come of it.
You know how one tends to get busy and put off doing things sometimes? Sometimes putting them off for a long time?
I did (still do) this. My job is riddled with interruptions, sidetracks and distractions so it can be easy to let things slide.
I did this with getting a colonoscopy.
I had had GI X-ray studies done in the past but never got around to the old colonoscopy. This was partly dread but mostly just procrastination.
Finally, folks goaded me into getting one and in the follow-up, Dr. Roten was blunt.
“This colonoscopy saved your life,” he said.
He said I was as close to getting cancer without actually getting it as I could be. There were dangerous polyps that may still grow back and I will have to return in a few months for another colonoscopy, but no cancer.
He said if I had waited only a few more months the outcome would have been drastically different. I’m still not entirely out of the woods but things look way better than they could have.
So, here’s the public service message: Don’t engage in near-fatal idiocy like I did. Don’t put having a colonoscopy off if you in the group that should have one. Sure, it’s unpleasant but not terrible. Just because I apparently dodged a bullet, you may not.
Everybody tends to put these things off but that doesn’t mean it’s a good or even tolerable idea.
Just sayin’.
