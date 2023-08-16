TUPELO — State Rep. Sam Creekmore and his dance partner Sarah Davis had a really good Saturday night, Aug. 5, he said this week.
He and Davis placed third in the Grand Champion division of Dance Like The Stars, the largest fundraiser held annually by the non-profit Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
The Club’s 18th annual fundraiser was held at 6:30 p.m. at the Cadence Bank Arena Park in downtown Tupelo.
The group’s overall goal was $250,000. The final tally was $241,288, with donations still coming in online after the event, organizers said this week.
Ten participants partnered with professional dancers from The Dance Studio in Tupelo, performing a two-minute competition and raising donations.
Rep. Creekmore — who represents New Albany Dist. 14 in the State Legislature — and Sarah did an East Coast Swing Dance to a song Creekmore picked: The Bruce Springsteen classic, “Dancing in the Dark.”
The fundraiser was broken into two judging categories.
One category was judged by professional judges, with three winning couples chosen. Judges’ Choice winners included 1st place—Sierra Cannon of Oxford; 2nd place—J. J. Birks of Nettleton; 3rd place—Jackson Taylor of Nettleton.
In the Grand Champion fundraising division, people voted with their money after the dance was done. “Sarah and I were fortunate enough to raise $34,117 and take third place,” Rep. Creekmore said.
În first and second place, respectively, were Sierra Cannon of Oxford, $57,288; and Erskine Cummings of Ripley, $47,196.
“Sarah and I had a really good night. We practiced really hard, and we had some confidence in our dancing ability. When we agreed to do this, they gave each couple 25 practices, and we bought five or six extra sessions. We went into this really well prepared,” Rep. Creekmore said.
Although Davis — a professional dancer with Dance Studios of Tupelo—has taken part in previous events, it was a first for Rep. Creekmore.
The professional landscape architect, 56, was elected to represent New Albany in 2019. He’s running unopposed Aug. 8 on the Republican ballot.
He got involved for two reasons, he said.
“Boys and Girls Club has a presence in the Legislature, and I know what they mean to our community. Also, I know Evie Storey, the director of marketing and special events for the group. Her dad was James Storey of Ripley, who was a hero of mine when he was a running back at Ole Miss.
“When Evie asked me to take part to help raise money for the group this year, I saw it as a personal obligation, not an option,” he said.
The group funds after-school and summer programs for youngsters ages 6-18 in underserved communities in Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Tippah and Union counties.
Among faces in the crowd Saturday evening was Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman, elected in 2019, and seeking re-election. From 2008 to 2020, he served as Mississippi’s Secretary of State.
Would Rep. Creekmore dance again next year?
“Well, I know they like to get new blood every year, but yes, if they asked me I would do it again,” he said.
Added Evie this week: “Sam, thank you for the shoutout! You have been a pleasure to work with! Thank you for everything! Sam, a reunion show is in the making!”
