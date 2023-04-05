David “Rico” Joiner, owner of Joiner’s Cleaning Service, was the winner of Business of the Year Award presented by the Union County Development Association at their annual membership meeting this past week.
UCDA Executive Director Daleana Mapp cited Joiner’s excellent quality and service, community involvement. “The businesses honored today are bold, pro-active and innovative, just like New Albany,” she said. “This is the type of business that exemplifies tremendous spirit and capability of our community.”
“I thank all of you,” he said.
The Distinctive Service Award is for a person who goes out of their way to provide service to the community and was presented to Nancy Kidd by UCDA Vice-President and former CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Kidd served as advertising director for the New Albany Gazette before joining the hospital in 1994 as director of marketing and physician relationships. Over the years, Kidd has not only been active in the UCDA, but also New Albany Main Street and the Magnolia Civic Center. “Her passion has always been with recruiting physicians,” he added, and noted that in 2020 Baptist became a core site for Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine “and Nancy had a lot to do with that.”
“I am so humbled,” she said. “I could not do what I do in this community without all of you… I share this with everybody in this room.”
Mapp presented the Board Member Distinguished Service Award to someone what has shown distinguished service, not only in their community but within the organization.
“This board member has been a tremendous help to me as I transitioned into this role here at UCDA. He has always been available when I asked questions or needed guidance,” she said.
This year’s recipient is Colt Doom.
“I can say without a doubt that he truly loves his community and is always showing up to lend a helping hand,” she said.
The guest speaker was Dist. 14 Representative Sam Creekmore, who is also owner of Creekmore Landscaping as well as chairman of the city sustainability committee, and talked about the status of recent and current legislation.
“I can’t tell you what an honor it is to represent our district and the fine people of New Albany and Union County,” he said. “It means a lot to me.”
“Believe me, I can tell you that everyone in the Capitol and especially the House of Representative is envious of New Albany and our area,” he said. “You have been very supportive when I have had leadership up here to show off and show out and that means a lot.”
“This is my fourth session and it’s taken me a little while to learn the ropes but being in the legislature is, it’s a team game,” he said. “The more leadership can trust you and learn your abilities, the more you can demonstrate your abilities and get things done the more they’re going to give you. And the more they give you the more influence you are going to have. The more influence you have, the more opportunities you are going to have for your district. And that’s my goal. That’s what I am working toward is to create more opportunities for Union County and New Albany.”
“Education has been a priority in the legislature, especially the last four years,” he said, noting the state is making improvements.
We are currently ranked from 38th to 34th in the United States. Our graduation rates are up, around 88 to 90 percent.
“And here in Union County, this is another point I love to brag on, we’ve got two school districts that are in the top 10 in the state. There’s no other county in Mississippi that has that,” he said, adding it wasn’t anything the legislature had done but a result of the teachers and community support.
“We are working on career and technical, the city and county schools have joined forces together,” he said. “They bought a building and the legislature was able to help them with $2 million last year. It’s a $20 million or so project but this is for workforce development. It’s a big deal for Union County…I’m asking for another million for this project.”
Creekmore next talked about the need for broadband internet access.
“We don’t have it in so many areas,” he said. “We serve 10,000 people outside our city limits and because of statute in 1934 Bill Mattox and Light, Gas and Water can’t run broadband just like co-ops can.”
Creekmore has tried legislature to fix this the past three years but each time it is blocked by the co-ops and lobbying by the huge telecom and related providers. Then Mattox came up with a smart grid system that was approved and the governor also created the BEAM office to fund broadband.
“Before they even had an office – Sally Doty heads it up – we were the first ones at the door at her temporary office, got the plan approved. This is a $27 million project. Most of it will be funded by light, gas and water but ARPA funds are available and we’re in line to get that $7 million,” he said. “We will have broadband. We have to to be successful but we will have for those 10,000 people and everybody will have a chance to join.” We will be served by ACE, which is an Alcorn County co-op.
The topic of drug education had come up and Creekmore said he served on the Judiciary B Committee which deals with drug problems, fentanyl become a more serious part of that. A subcommittee was formed and Creekmore appointed to head it up.
“The fentanyl problem is real in the State of Mississippi,” he said. “Age 10-14 overdose deaths have tripled since 2019. The number-one killer in ages 15 to 45 is drug overdose. Four out of 10 pills out on the street in Mississippi have fentanyl in it. A fentanyl the size of a grain of salt can kill you; 20 pounds can wipe out the State of Mississippi, three million people.”
What to do about it is a problem in that it is already illegal.
Creekmore’s answer is pill presses. They are needed to make the pills so he got legislation passed to regulate pill presses and require registration.
The Senate killed his drug education plan and no longer declaring fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia but brought it back the next year essentially using Creekmore’s language. “they wanted it for themselves, which is fine,” he said. “I don’t care who gets credit; we just needed this in the State of Mississippi.”
The drug education program will be for the schools and mass media. The measure decriminalizing the test strips also is becoming law.
“This past year was a heavy lift for me,” he continued, with mental health also being a concern.
He chaired a committee on mental health and found that, before Covid, it affected 25 percent of our population. “After Covid it’s up to 30 percent or more. We’re talking about 800,000 Mississippians,” he said.
One problem is that there are so many disciplines that have to deal with mental health. Law enforcement is often first on a scene and has to do an assessment to figure out what to do. Then the chancery clerk may be involved, along with community health centers and hospitals.
Creekmore came up with creation of a mental health first aid class that is now required for every law enforcement officer. It’s eight hours and costs $40.
“These are inexpensive fixes,” he said. He also raised qualification to serve on the mental health board. Total cost to implement all this will be $2.5 million for the entire state. He wanted to fund it with a 25-percent tax on vaping but the good Republicans did not want the tax. He settled for a $4 million commitment. Leftover funds will go for mental health housing. New Albany and Union County will have priority.
Creekmore said tourism is doing well in Mississippi, he said, and cited the impression our community made on some Kentucky visitors (they left an $800 donation for the museum).
He mentioned the trail, museum and other assets.
This past year Creekmore authored a bill to create a grant program for Main Street. “In the past, Main Street projects were submitted at random by legislators and there was no continuity to it,” he said. “This establishes a statewide continuity application for Main Street. I capped it at a $500 million project by populations of 10,000 or more. They match it with 20 percent of the money.” The bill passed. “There are 48 Main Street programs in the state. We are one of the best,” he said. “No Main Street can get a project two years in a row so it sort of equals things out…and takes it out of the hands of the legislators.”
They are asking for $10 million the first year and Main Street will prioritize the grants.
Creekmore also proposed, at the suggestion of local movie and TV producer Hudson Hickman, a program to fund TV series productions in the state. Mississippi has one of the oldest film offices in the nation but it has mostly dealt with feature films. Funds will now be available for rebate based on local spending and Creekmore said he is already aware of possible interest in a hotel-based series that might be appropriate for Joel Bennett’s Henderson Building development.
He also mentioned that “The Tallahatchie River Authority is alive and well and doing good.” Although his first goal in proposing it was simply to maintain a constant water level in the river, history such as the Emmett Till incident, William Faulkner influence and Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe” are being incorporated into development opportunities. The next board meeting will be in New Albany.
He also mentioned a measure to provide for legal limited street use of golf carts he had this past year. “If New Albany ever wanted to adopt street-legal carts we can do it,” he said.
And currently, he is trying to get funds for renovation of the Union County Courthouse. The measure passed in the House but there is a big fight going on over it in the Senate, although there is nothing wrong with the bill, he said.
“Leadership in the legislature awards good teammates,” he reiterated. “Listen, I’ve never been asked to vote on something that would compromise something I believe in or anything like that. There’s some arm-twisting every now and then but at the end of the day, which is where we are, they award. You submit grants, your project requests and, hopefully, if you’ve been a good teammate you’re awarded.”
In his first year he got $250,000 for the county, the next year $450,000 for a bridge. In 2022 he asked for $2 million for the schools.
“Somebody’s going to get the money. Why not us?” he said.
He since asked for $1.2 million for downtown renovation, $250,000 for wayfinding signs and $500,000 for the courthouse.
“Whether you believe in the bond money process or not, that’s what’s happening in the Jackson legislature,” he said. “This project money probably will not be bond since we have so much money in the state they’re probably going to set aside $200 million to give to these projects and I’m out there asking and doing my best to get our portion, or even a little more.”
“I’m very proud to represent New Albany and Union County,” he said. “Look, I’m a product of my family and my community. I want to do for New Albany what New Albany has done for me.”
In a brief business session, Mapp reported that the terms of three members of the board of directors are ending this year: David Joiner, Keith Thornberry and Joel Bennett. Joiner has agreed to serve another term. Tiffannie Hedin will replace Thornberry as the Toyota representative and a replacement for Bennett will be determined later. Also, Doom’s term as president is ending and Walter Grace will become president.
