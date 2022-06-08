A New Albany High School graduate will be attending the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Samuel Rossetti to the United States Merchant Marine Academy,” U. S. Rep. Trent Kelly said. Samuel is a recent honors graduate of New Albany High School.
“He has demonstrated excellent leadership skills in and out of the classroom. Samuel has maintained outstanding grades while serving as the New Albany High School AFJROTC unit's second in command and receiving the national AMVETS award. Additionally, he has participated in numerous extracurricular activities and clubs while serving as a volunteer for community service and school projects,” Kelly said. “We are thankful for Samuel's commitment to serve our Country.”
"I'm just glad my hard work and determination allowed me to be able to choose between so many great paths in life," Samuel said. "I'm blessed to have my appointment to USMMA as one of those choices, and I am even happier to say that I will be attending USMMA for the next four years."
Congressman Trent Kelly represents Mississippi's First Congressional District. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, serving as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations. Congressman Kelly also serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Agriculture Committee, and the House Budget Committee. This is his fourth term.