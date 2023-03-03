A section of the Tanglefoot Trail was closed briefly early Thursday afternoon, March 2, to deal with an unresponsive male who later died, officials said Friday morning.
New Albany Fire Department, New Albany Police Department, and Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County units were dispatched about 12:58 p.m.
They found the unresponsive male in the middle of the trail between the crossover road at Carter, South Central and South Camp, according to Fire Chief Mark Whiteside.
That part of the trail was blocked by law enforcement vehicles during the medical emergency.
New Albany firefighters administered emergency basic life support to the victim until Paramedics arrived on scene and administered advanced life support.
The ambulance then transported him to the BMH-Emergency Room.
Pontotoc-Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said Friday afternoon the individual died, but said no further information was available.
The trail was reopened about 1:25 p.m., the chief said.
New Albany firefighters dispatched to the scene used an emergency side-by-side Ranger ATV vehicle.
The gasoline-powered ATV has been used several times in recent years to deal with medical situations on the trail, Chief Whiteside said.
The machine is built to quickly reach hard-to-get-to medical situations. It carries a defibrillator, Stokes basket, backboard, other medical equipment, firefighting water and foam.
“The ability to reach a person in need of basic life support when seconds matter is of the utmost importance by fire department personnel until EMS from BMH Union County can arrive and administer advanced life support measures, and that is one thing we can do with this side-by-side ATV. We may be the fire department, but in today's world we do much more than fight fires,” the chief said.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Little Tallahatchie Canal at Etta near New Albany affecting Union,
Marshall and Lafayette Counties.
For the Little Tallahatchie River...including Etta near New Albany...
Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Tallahatchie Canal at Etta near New Albany.
* WHEN...Until this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, County Road 47 near Mud Creek and Mill
Creek has 6 to 12 inches of water over it. Several thousand acres
of cropland are flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 25.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 26.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
25.8 feet on 02/23/2003.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&