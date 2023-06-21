Sporadic but heavy rains over the June 9-11 weekend caused some problems with flooding, flooded vehicles and buildings in New Albany, and some power outages in the New Albany Light Gas and Water service area, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said Monday morning.
Among those problems:
—Several power outages in the NALG&W service area were reported Saturday and Sunday. All have been restored, General Manager Bill Mattox said Wednesday morning.
“About 6 p.m. Saturday, we had several pockets of outages totaling about 1,000 customers in New Albany, Blue Springs and Myrtle. All the power to those customers was turned back on before midnight.
“Several hundred more outages were reported about 7 p.m. Sunday in the Blue Springs area. Power was back on to those customers in a couple hours,” Mattox said.
NALG&W serves over 11,200 customers across Union, Benton, Marshall and Tippah counties.
—North East Mississippi Electric Power Association out of Oxford, which has customers in parts of Union County, also reported some outages Sunday night. Those outages were restored by Monday morning, according to reports.
—Said New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside Sunday night: “The sudden heavy rain and flooding yesterday and today caused issues very quickly. Flooding occurred on Main Street between the old Police Department building and the rear of the bank.
“Also, there were reports of water in a building on Highland, and reports of water flooding a building from the roof area on the 3rd floor on Highway 30 West at Starlyn Avenue, and reports of a few limbs and a tree down.”
—Sunday afternoon, Union County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb reported no damages in the county, but referred to the flooding behind the old Police Department, and said several cars had been flooded in that area.
