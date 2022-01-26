The winners for Union County and New Albany spelling bees will compete for the title of best Union County Speller in the annual county-wide spelling bee on Monday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. in the Union County courthouse. The event was rescheduled after classes were suspended due to Covid positive tests results among students and staff.
The winner will go on to compete at the state level and possibly beyond. The annual spelling bee has been sponsored for many years by the Potter-Henry-Lowery Post of the American Legion in conjunction with the city and county school systems.
Danita Mattox is the Union County District co-ordinator and Glen Reeder is the New Albany District coordinator.
Individual school winners were:
East Union Attendance Center – Brayden Briggs, first place; Jobe Basden, second place; Adley Briggs, third place
Ingomar Attendance Center – Gracie Thomas, first place; Brody Hutchens, second place; Kasie James Jasper, third place
Myrtle Attendance Center – Lauren Jordan, first place; Ally Murphy, second place; Destin Nichols, third place
West Union Attendance Center – Graham Hall, first place; Zoey Jarvis, second place; Reed Cooper, third place
New Albany Elementary School – Fisher Horton, first place; Carson Yang, second place; Jose Lopez-Paz, third place
New Albany Middle School – Victoria Rutherford, first place; Christopher Chen, second place; Nita Harden, third place