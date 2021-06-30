NEW ALBANY • New Albany firefighters quickly doused a residence fire Tuesday morning, but the blaze was fatal to four parakeets firefighters didn’t know were in the house.
Firefighters were toned out at 11:09 a.m. to a single story brick and wood residence at 400 Pineridge Drive. A fire truck arrived within three minute from the alarm. Firefighters found smoke coming from the kitchen area, hooked to a hydrant, laid a line, entered through a back door and attacked the blaze.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and took out part of the ceiling to insure the fire hadn’t spread to the attic. They then set up ventilation fans to remove smoke from the house.
The fire’s cause is undetermined; the point of origin is believed to the kitchen area, firefighters said.
The owner and his dog escaped unharmed from the fire. Firemen setting up the vent fans discovered the caged dead parakeets.
Firefighters returned to station about 1:13 p.m., records indicated.