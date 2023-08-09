New Albany should have a much-awaited new dining option in the next few weeks.
Restaurateur Moses Lemus said he plans to have Nico’s open by the end of the month, depending on how much training is needed.
Lemus, who owns several Mexican restaurants, said he is still working on the menu, but Nico’s will not offer Mexican fare.
“I’ve been trying to avoid any labels,” he said. “I don’t want it to be a pizzeria. I don’t want to be an Italian restaurant. I want it to be well-rounded American or American-Italian. You can’t deny the Italian because I do have a big pizza oven. I’m not just passionate about Mexican food; I’m passionate about food overall.”
So he will offer pasta dishes and an obvious focal point inside the restaurant is the red, 3000-pound pizza oven from Italy. The wood- and gas-fired oven can hold up to nine pizzas at once and cooking time is only about 90 seconds to two minutes. He said he is not sure how hot the oven gets only because the heat went beyond the range of the laser thermometer he has. “But you can still touch it on the outside,” he said.
Lemus has done extensive renovation to the former Rainey’s with new chair and bench seating in the large dining room along with other improvements.
The new double doors close to the corner of the building will be the main entrance with families and larger groups in the large room that he refers to as “the blue room” while couples or individuals will gravitate more to the bar area where there are only smaller tables. The restaurant will seat 135-140.
Concerning the bar, Lemus said he plans to have items like hot wings, burgers and other appetizers but be more creative with drinks. For instance, he wants to play with craft cocktails and other drinks behind the bar.
At first, it did not look like Lemus was destined for the food service business. He was born in Mexico and after his family moved here he attended middle school and high school her.
He obtained a degree from Mississippi State University, but it was international business.
Still, his family had been in the restaurant business and he earlier worked at Mi Pueblo so it may have been in his blood.
He is clear in saying he is not a chef himself. He has a partner and said, “My expertise is front of house and his is back of house and that works well for us.”
“I learned a lot (at MSU),” he said. “And it’s still a business. I mean, you’ve got to learn how to manage a business, how to manage people.”
He had the opportunity to open El Agave in 2013. “I opened in Oxford in 2016, Southhaven in 2020 on the doorstep of Covid and Tupelo in 2022,” he said. “Every year for me has been like a different workshop. You have to reinvent yourself.”
“Hard work, you have to have consistent service, and you have to be consistent with the food” are key factors, he said.
“I will look at a business and if it fails, why did it fail?” he continued. “I don’t ever want to be in that position and in a restaurant you can easily get overwhelmed and then you get burned out. I always have so many fallbacks, you have to have safety measures. You need to adapt…A lot of times lack of service is just lack of staff.”
The name El Agave pays homage to Jalisco, Lemus’ birthplace and where he was raised, but people have asked why Nico’s?
“I wanted something short that would avoid labels,” he said. “How does it have its own identity? Nico’s can be anything, Spanish, Greek, Italian, American.” The restaurant will have its own identity.” Both sides of the restaurant will have the same menu, unlike a predecessor.
Another reason, by the way, is that the name of his third child is Nicolas, and they call him Nico. In fact, all his kids have shortened names they usually go by.
Although people will probably refer to the restaurant as Nico’s, it’s actually Nico’s Downtown New Albany, “because I want to help put downtown New Albany on the map,” he said.
To begin with, Nico’s will only be open for dinner. “It’s partly due to staff,” he said, “but the other factor is parking.” During weekdays parking is at a premium downtown, although it is more available after 5 p.m. He also faces challenges with delivery trucks and garbage removal, not having adequate access to the rear of the restaurant.
"I do want to try lunch later,” he said, “probably Friday and Saturday.” But lunch essentially means hiring a second shift. He plans to have Nico’s open Monday through Saturday from 3 or 4 to 10 p.m. He said part of the consideration in not opening Sunday is that Joel Bennett plans to have Sunday brunch when he eventually opens across the street.
“It all depends on staff and momentum,” he said.
“My biggest goal is creating a restaurant atmosphere catering to all New Albany, Union County, the surrounding area,” he said. “I want everybody to feel comfortable here. And that goes to what we’ve picked out for the menu and price points. We’re not a white cloth. It’s nice but we’re not calling it fancy like the Rainey.”
He said he could make changes to El Agave, but won’t “because that’s what people are comfortable with.”
He realizes they probably will be overwhelmed when opening, which is almost always the case, but is fortunate in that he has resources at his other restaurants if gaps need filled.
Asked whether he has any other plans for the future (he recently purchased a local liquor store in addition to having the restaurants), he only indicated that he is interested in filling niches, such as with Nico’s rather than simply opening Mexican restaurants.
And his current businesses, with nearly 250 employees, is keeping him busy for now.
“It’s one of those things you have to be passionate about,” he said. “You are married to it. You think about it 24-7.” And he obviously is passionate about it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.