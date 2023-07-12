Jaimie Defastano with 7Impact will share the results of the Northside Historic Survey July 12 at 5 p.m. at the Union County Heritage Museum.
This will be a public event.
The walking survey was done for historic preservation study in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Architectural historians surveyed the structures in the Historic Northside Neighborhood and re-surveyed structures in the Historic Downtown District, which was surveyed for the National Register in 1996.
A survey was done in 1997 but many of the buildings were not yet 50 years old and were not considered. Now, 25 years later, many need to be added to provide a better inventory of structures in historic areas.
The $15,000 study was funded by a 50-50 matching grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
This was phase one of a potentially two-part project with a survey of South New Albany to come later.
The Phase I survey area included approximately 420 structures and included the existing downtown district. The other part was encompassed by Mississippi Street to the North, Highland and Main Streets to the South, Railroad on the West, and North & Garfield to the East.
Photos were made of each structure and any outstanding features, and mapping information was recorded.
Property owners were encouraged to provide historic and other background information about the sites if they chose.
The survey was done in connection with New Albany’s being a Certified Local Government and meets guidelines set by the National Park Service and Mississippi Archives and History standards.
“We don’t want to tear down the historic neighborhood,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said when the project began. “The whole goal is to revitalize the neighborhood. This will help draw investors and increase property values. It is all part of the city’s comprehensive plan.”
The survey will give further legitimacy to the community as a “true” historic neighborhood as well, she added.
