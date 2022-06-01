The Union County Retired Education Personnel met at the Union County Library on Monday, May 9 and learned about the community’s literacy program.
Susan Feather, president, presided. Lynn Harrison shared a devotional about the importance of all ages to stop, look, and listen.
The guest speaker for the meeting was Suzanne Still, the new director of the Union County Literacy Council. Suzanne, a retired pharmacist after 44 years of service, shared that literacy is vital to one's career and quality of life.
The Union County Literacy Council was established in 1986 to help make a difference in the lives of community residents who needed assistance with reading skills. Suzanne has been on the job since August, 2021, and has been busy with the recruitment of students and training volunteers. She has planned two workshops for this summer and noted that an increase in a CREATE grant has helped with expenses to operate the program. Suzanne also shared that as she strives to lead the literacy program, she appreciates the efforts of 10 volunteer tutors for 22 students. Suzanne is actively seeking new students by contacting local industries and by using a new brochure designed by the students at the New Albany Career and Technical Center.
Treasurer Kay Matkins presented the door prize to Barbara Bullock. The UCREP will resume meetings on September 12, at the Union County Library at 10 a.m. All members are invited to attend. Recent retirees are welcome to visit, join or both.