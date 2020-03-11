The Union County Retired Education Personnel met for their first meeting of 2020 in the Community Room at BNA Bank. New President, Susan Feather, recognized Anna Quinn for her years of service as president of this organization.
New officers for 2020 were recognized and include: Susan Feather, president; Rheta Ann West, vice-president; Sarah Cook, secretary; Kay Matkins, treasurer; and Lynn Harrison, reporter.
Guest speaker, Jessica Jarrett Jordan, shared about her life experiences and how God’s plan was different from her plan. Jessica noted that her family encouraged advanced education and with a college degree in marketing, she desired to wear high heels to work and climb the corporate ladder to success but soon discovered that God had different plans for her life.
She praised her family and husband of 21 years Jason Jordan for their encouragement and support as she continued to work at a job she loved and take care of two children, one of which was diagnosed with a type of autism. Jessica and her husband and family have experienced many ups and downs in providing for their special needs son, but Jessica shared that God has been with them every step of the way.
She noted that their daughter, Ivy Jennings, is now majoring in education at Blue Mountain College, and Jessica knows that God will bless many children through her daughter’s teaching just as she has been so helpful and encouraging to her brother.
Jessica noted that she has learned so much during this journey and is thankful that she has been able to assist other families. She stated that she is available to assist anyone who has questions or concerns.
Jessica is active in the HALO ministry at Hillcrest Baptist Church and also volunteers many hours to the yearly Night to Shine event that is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Both of these ministries involve adults with varied special needs. Filming is a passion of her son, and this year he helped with filming some of the activities at Night to Shine.
Jessica shared that she and her family are planning a high school graduation celebration for her son to be held in May at Camp 106, an event center she and her husband built and manage. Jessica noted that she and her family continue to look to God for continued guidance as they support and encourage their son.
The Union County Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi welcome new members as well as present members to attend the meetings planned during the months of February, April, May, September, October and November.
Programs are planned with the needs and interests of retired educators in mind. Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 10 a.m. and are usually held at the BNA Bank Community Room. For more information, contact any of the officers noted in this article.