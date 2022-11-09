The Union County Retired Education Personnel (UCREP) met on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Union County Library.
Member Anna Quinn, shared an inspirational devotional about our need for joy in our lives because of God’s many blessings. Richard and Trish Watson gave a report of the recent district meeting in Booneville. Susan Feather, President, welcomed Pastor Stanley Huddleston, Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church New Albany, to the meeting as our guest speaker.
Through the use of slides, he told the members about the need for beds for children throughout our community and state. Beds for Kids began at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Baldwyn where he served as pastor in April 2018.
Now that Pastor Stanley is on staff at First Baptist Church, both churches have teamed up to build wooden beds and deliver them to children in North Mississippi. In addition, individuals and groups donate wood, mattresses, pillows, and bedding needed to provide a child with a comfortable place to sleep each night. A donated Bible is also placed on the new bed and the gospel is shared with family as permitted.
These two churches have been able to provide more than 2,000 beds for children.
Pastor Stanley also reported that the Beds for Kids group at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo have also been able to provide more than 2,000 beds. This ministry is rewarding to all the volunteers and an encouragement to families in need. The slides that were shown revealed happy faces on children as they were pictured on their new twin bed.
The next meeting of UCREP will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Union County Heritage Museum with Jill Smith, Director, as guest speaker. She will present Faith of Our Fathers, a program about the history of the churches in Union County. Members, recent retirees, and guests are invited to attend.
