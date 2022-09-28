The Union County Retired Education Personnel met at the Union County Library on Sept. 12.
President Susan Feather welcomed members and shared a devotional about butterflies. She also announced that a district meeting would be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at First United Methodist Church in Booneville at 9:30 a.m. Members were encouraged to attend.
Sarah Cook was welcomed back after an absence and shared minutes from the previous meeting. Treasurer Kay Matkins reported that they have 94 paid members. Also, Rheta Ann West was welcomed back after having knee surgery and introduced the guest speaker, Tim Burress.
Tim shared beautiful pictures of butterflies that he and his wife Janet attract to their home by planting specific plants. He gave those present tips on how to attract butterflies to one’s own home.
The next meeting will be on Oct. 19 at the Union County Library at 10 a.m.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
