PANOLA COUNTY — Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, about 11 a.m., retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Griffin, 62, of Ripley— who was also a Sworn Law Enforcement Officer with the Department of Public Safety — came across a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Panola County while traveling to Jackson, according to the Mississippi. Department of Public Safety.
A westbound 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Benjamin Jackson, 21, of Southaven, had collided with a westbound 2002 Lincoln LS driven by Dewitt Cole, 64, of Sardis.
After the crash, Griffin stopped to check on the driver of the Lincoln when the vehicle rolled on top of him.
Griffin — who retired in 2021 as a Master Sergeant from Troop F in New Albany —received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Said Gov. Tate Reeves: “Mike Griffin was family to Elee and me, and I’m devastated by the news of the tragic accident that took his life this morning. But I’m not in the least bit surprised he was on the side of the road trying to help someone in need - because that was just the kind of person he was. All day and every day….a Marine, a State Trooper, a servant of God, and just an all-around good dude.
“He loved his country, and he loved Mississippi (and he loved the Ole Miss Rebels) - but his true loves were (his wife) Edna and (daughter) Olivia, both of whom survive him. He never missed an opportunity to update me on how Edna was doing and how proud he was of Olivia. My heart breaks for both of them as I pray for God’s protection over them in these dark and difficult days.”
Said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindall: “Mike Griffin was a dedicated public servant and law enforcement officer for many years. On top of that, he was a wonderful friend to me and many others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during these difficult times.”
Added Mississippi Highway Patrol Director Colonel Randy Ginn, who is also Assistant Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety: “Mike Griffin was a lifetime public servant who gave his life doing what he was called to do. Whether as a U.S. Marine, a Mississippi Trooper, or a DPS Officer, Mike didn’t hesitate to stop to help those in need. Mike was also a good friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go to Edna, Olivia, his family and friends.”
Added Troop F Public Information Officer Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee: “He was a personal friend of mine, a fine Trooper, and a member of the Mobile Cooking and Base Camp Team. As a member of that Team, he helped prepare meals and provide base camp support for Troopers and First Responders. The Mobile Cooking and Base Camp Team remains in service to this day, providing services during other disasters and community events.”
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
