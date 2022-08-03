Dr. Terry Cutrer has looked out at a lot of congregations during his 44 years as pastor, serving six churches sometimes they can be a tough audience.
“Some folks have a lot of joy,” he said, “but there are some others who do not.”
Cutrer has addressed the less happy group with a new book, “Secrets of Being a Happy Church Member.”
He is the retired pastor for Ingomar Baptist Church but is serving as interim pastor at East Heights in Tupelo.
“I’ve been working on it for 30 years,” he said. “Basically, I went back to biblical principles to be good examples.”
The book is divided into 12 chapters and relatively brief at 118 pages. Each chapter is self-sufficient so browsing is easy.
“It’s geared for lay people,” he said. “It’s also designed to get sermons out of but no problem for laymen to understand and would be good for small group study.”
An example from the book is on celebrations. “Celebrations are extremely important in scripture,” he said. A little-known section of Deuteronomy says if one is too far away from a house of worship to bring one’s tithe (at that time usually livestock), the person should take what he would bring, sell it and use the money to have a feast.
Cutrer cautions that doesn’t mean stay home from church and party, but shows that celebration is an important part of church fellowship.
Other topics include finding one’s niche, evangelism, family life, stewardship, discipleship, quiet time, faith and grace.
Dr. Cutrer will be at the Union County Library Thursday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. to sign books for anyone interested and books will be available at the library. The cost is $11.95.
The book is published by WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan, a long-established publisher of Christian communications and bibles. It is available through Amazon.
