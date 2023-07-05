BLUE MOUNTIAN - William Jefferson Barkley, 89, of Cotton Plant, MS, passed away on June 28, 2023. He lived a very fruitful life, always available with a helping hand and was a positive influence to so many people.
After his service in the Air Force, Bill graduated from Mississippi State University and had a long career at Futorian/Mohasco furniture, retiring in 1993. He was known as an accountant by day and a farmer by night. He was very generous with his time by volunteering with the fire department, Kiwanis Club, Boy Scout Council, a deacon at First Baptist Church, fostering children, and attending family events. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and tinkering. After retirement, he enjoyed raising and riding horses. He participated in trail rides all over the country. He enjoyed hunting trips with family and friends. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and relished spending time with his Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be held at United Funeral Service in New Albany on June 30 at 10:00am with a service immediately following at 12:00pm.
Preceded in death his parents ,Ben Whitten Barkley and Margaret Earline Foley Barkley, two brothers, Samuel Thomas Barkley and Charles Edward Barkley, first wife, Betty Jane Witt Barkley, infant son, William Barkley, infant daughter, Susan Barkley.
Survived by current wife, Anne Hoffman Barkley, children, Marilyn Jane Barkley Braden (Bobby), Karen Sue Barkley Morgan, and Richard Marshall Barkley (Heather), step children, Rebecca Anne Taylor (Tim), Emily Comer Beaumont (Marc), Michael David Comer, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, following an extended illness, Chief Danny L. Robinson Sr., resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Rev. Jeff Lawrence officiated a funeral service honoring Danny on Sunday July 2, 2023, at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Danny was born June 19, 1957, in New Albany, Ms. and was the son of the late Lee Burton and Dovie Barnes Robinson. He received his education from the Tippah County School System and later graduated from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.
On August 31, 1974, Danny married the love of his life Elizabeth. Together they started a family that he so cherished. Danny never missed an opportunity to let his children and grandchildren know how much he loved them and how proud he was of them. He was grateful for his loving wife, who stood by his side and cared for him even when he could no longer care for himself.
For many years Danny was known as "Chief", serving as Chief of Police in Blue Mountain and Sherman, MS. Danny also served Tippah County and Blue Springs as a deputy and officer. He touched many lives during his years of service and left a wonderful legacy for those he leaves behind.
One of Danny's favorite places to visit was the mountains. He never was one to say "no" to a planned or impromptu trip to the mountains. He would often joke with his granddaughter, friends and other family and ask when they were taking him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of almost 49 years, Elizabeth Pannell Robinson, two sons, Danny Jr. (Christy) of Myrtle, and Mark (Leslie) of Ripley, his beloved grandchildren Monica, Mark Jr., Isabella, Bethany, and Piper, and his great-grandchildren Brisa, Aiden, Braxton, Gatlynn, Carlie, Easton, and one on the way.
Danny is also survived by his four sisters, Helen Jordan, Shirley Joshlin, Sue Leslie, (Jack), Bonnie Garrison (Charles), one brother Robbie Moore, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceeded in death by his parents and eight siblings: Kenneth, Joann, Betty, Benny, Billy, Jimmy, Ricky, and Lisa.
