New Albany High School senior Hayes Richey was named Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Student for the 2019-2020 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M. B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the program. Richey chose Phillip Laney as STAR teacher for the high school this year.
In addition to being the STAR student, Richey has received the following awards and scholarships: 1st Place State Debate for Technology Student Association; 1st Place Herpetology for Science Olympiad; 2nd Place Robot Arm for Science Olympiad; 2nd Place Computer Problem Solving for Future Business Leaders of America; Geometry Subject Area Award; Best Marcher Award for Pride of New Albany Marching Band; Elected State Representative at Boys State; Bagley College of Engineering Excellence Scholarship; and Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Richey has been a member of the Pride of New Albany Marching Band for five years and has been a part of indoor winds, indoor percussion and jazz band. He also participated in the high school’s musical for four years and participated in several clubs including Student Council, FBLA, TSA, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, UCLA and Junior Alderman. He also was a member of the Union County Leadership Academy and served as a Boys State delegate.
Outside of school, Richey said he likes reading any type of fiction book and tinkering with computers. He is also a member of Fredonia Baptist Church, where he participates in Bible Drills, the youth program and mission trips.
Richey said he would encourage his fellow students to "make the most of their time in high school because it will be over before they know it."
The STAR student said he plans to enroll at the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University and study aerospace engineering.
Richey is the son of Drew and Kristen Richey, and has two brothers, Dillon and Owen. His grandparents are Hilton and Martha Richey and Edgar and Kaye Hall.
Richey chose Phillip Laney as his STAR Teacher. Laney teaches science at NAHS where he also serves on the girls’ basketball coaching staff. He is also the head Cross Country Coach at Blue Mountain College where he has received the NAIA Women’s Coach of the Year and has been awarded the SSAC Coach of Character. He holds degrees from Delta State University and the University of Mississippi and has 16 years of experience in education.
This year is the 55th anniversary of the STAR program. The program was established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965. Its goal is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi. Over 660 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will receive this recognition in 2020.