In addition to all its other assets, New Albany may be positioned to be a part of the growing Mississippi film industry, thanks to Baldwyn’s Clark Richey.
Richey produced and directed a movie about the mystery surrounding the death of explorer Lewis Meriwether with the area premiere being held at the Magnolia Civic Center this past year. Now, Richey is getting ready to film a new production entirely here and in the Magnolia theatre.
“We’re about to film a feature film that at its core is a live comedy special,” he said. “But we’ve added additional opening scenes and closing scenes to the material to create, I would say, an excellent Halloween release.”
The title of the play is “Southern Gothic Novel: The Aberdeen Incident” and it’s a one-man show.
“I saw it, probably, 12 years ago written and performed by an actor and comedian named Frank Blocker,” Richey said.
“We’re going to bring a film crew in, we’re going to capture his performance over three or four days, but we also are going to have one big event live performance of the show on Friday, July 28,” he continued. “And, so, that will be open to the public and it will be filmed here live in the theatre.” His hope is to create a feature film that would be viable for distribution into streaming services such as Netflix or Hulu, Amazon Prime. His feature, “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” is available on Amazon Prime now.
He chose “Southern Gothic” to film for a couple of reasons.
First, he liked it when he saw writer-actor Frank Blocker perform it at the Mississippi Theatre Association conference in 2011.
“In Baldwyn at the time we were in the process of considering renovating a property into a theatre and Frank’s performance was part of the inspiration for me to go forward with the project,” he said. The result was the Claude Gentry Theatre, a 90-seat venue in Baldwyn.
“I was just impressed with the talent that Frank had, his ability to take an audience into a story using only his voice and his body,” Richey said. “It was 17 characters and he seamlessly performs those characters. He interacts with himself. His performance was very impressive to me and I wanted to have my community exposed to that type of talent, that type of entertainment so it was one of the things that prompted me to move forward with this project.”
The second reason had to do with time and opportunity.
“We’ve gotten involved in the filmmaking business and we just got done with “Mysterious Circumstance; The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” he said. “We’re working on other projects in a similar vein to that but we have an opportunity, we have a window here in 2023 that we can produce something between the more major projects that we were working on. I felt that this was something that we could wrap our heads around and get a nice 20-person crew in and we can produce something that’s very entertaining, very compelling and it not be a two-month shoot in the middle of nowhere with horses and dogs and chickens and everything else.”
“Southern Gothic” is both about Aberdeen and not about Aberdeen.
“When he picked Aberdeen and wrote that play he had never been in Aberdeen. He picked it randomly,” Richey said. “He’s originally from Oklahoma and now lives in Bonita Springs, Fla. but he just randomly picked Aberdeen, Miss. because he liked the sound of the word and it was a nice, rural Mississippi town where he wanted to set his story.”
Blocker has since visited Aberdeen and he has modified his play somewhat to be more accurate to Aberdeen concerning place names, and so forth.
“I wrote the opening and closing scenes and I want to establish a Southern Gothic feel to ‘Southern Gothic Novel’” he said. “Southern Gothic is the normalization of trauma and tragedy in everyday life, people just living in dire circumstances, crime, so I want to establish that feeling with my audience for my film before Frank starts the show.”
The show is comedic, Richey said, “But I want to have the feel around the show to have a film noire feeling to it, a darkness, shadows, mystery, old 1930s mystery thriller kind of movie feel.” He thinks the material will be marketable as a comedy, but also to a Halloween audience, a gothic audience and a horror audience, to some extent.
The show here will be filmed on a mostly bare stage.
“It’s important for us to not take away from his performance and his work in that I want everyone to see he flows from character to character seamlessly,” he said. “You get lost in his performance. You get lost in the story and that’s a testament to great community theatre in that you get lost in the story and forget there is an actor or troupe doing it.”
“He was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for best solo performance for this play in New York in 2009. That’s significant,” Richey said. “That’s a level of talent and recognition that’s uncommon in our area.”
Richey describes the project as a “big shoot,” even though it is a one-man show on a bare stage, as opposed to logistics of “Mysterious Circumstance.”
He will use four cameras instead of one, for instance. “Frank moves around the stage and this is not a typical film set where it’s one take after another take. We’re having to use autofocus cameras, which is not typical. That have to all match and of course it will be high def.”
When asked if doing a one-man show was a gamble commercially, he said only to a degree.
“We are concerned about that. There is a cost and there is an investment in this project,” he said. “I feel like doing the one-man show, given the proliferation of one-man comedy shows on streaming services, I feel like we have a nice market for this type of material. This is not a film that will be in a movie theatre. It’s streaming service film.”
Why choose the Magnolia as a location rather than his own theatre? One reason is simply the larger size, but a bigger reason is the support he receives here.
“There’s an umbrella of support here but I’m a solo there,” he said. “There’s nobody under Six Shooter Studios (Richey’s production company). There is a Main Street but they’re not going to participate like Billye Jean is here. There, it’s only me.”
“We have had such a good relationship with New Albany Main Street, with the theatre here who held the premiere of our movie,” he said. “I’ve got long-time friends here in New Albany that I have worked with for many years.”
Richey started Cotton States Baseball with Sam Creekmore, was here when Blue Mountain played their ballgames at the sportsplex and ran youth baseball tournaments at the sportsplex for many years as Mississippi Select Sports.
That doesn’t mean he has abandoned his hometown.
Richey owns Quail Ridge Engineering, which his son Gabe runs (although he is still involved day-to-day, more from an administrative perspective) and has developed properties in the town including the aforementioned theatre and a soda shop.
“I have a long history of working with New Albany and enjoying that relationship and am looking forward to this project as a continuation of that,” he said. “I believe, and others in this community believe, that New Albany is a great spot for a growing Mississippi film community.”
Once filming here is finished, Richey said he wants to complete post-production within six to no more than eight weeks. “That is aggressive, very aggressive,” he said, but doing so would provide an opportunity to have a release before a targeted time of Halloween.
The success of “Mysterious Circumstance” is making financing the upcoming project easier, and making it easier, still, is the comparatively low cost.
“Another reason this project is attractive is that this budget is maybe one-sixth of what a typical narrative feature might be so we can produce a significant feature film without the expenditures. That makes it a nice project to nest between two larger projects,” he said.
Richey and partners are retaining about half the ownership of the film and selling the rest to private investors. He may also take advantage of rebates from the Mississippi Commission.
Richey and author-actor Blocker are executive producers. Partner Amye Gousset is a producer, as is Robbie Fisher from Water Valley.
“We have some on board who will be executive producers but at this point we’re not announcing them,” he said.
“I think, long term, the potential for expanding the film industry in North Mississippi is in a town like New Albany. Lodging, dining, amenities that exist here in this community,” he said.
“A larger town, you can’t get their attention. A smaller town can’t help you. New Albany’s in a sweet spot. They’re just right. They’re hungry for cool, artistic, creative things to come, they have a community that appreciates that. Everyone appreciates the financial boost from a bunch of people being in town and spending money but they’re not so large that it’s a blip that doesn’t matter to them.”
Does Richey have a follow-up project? Yes, many.
He’s working on several screenplays and said if he had funding, he could start shooting tomorrow.
What may be of more immediate importance is a potential project being considered.
“I am working diligently on a film project in association with Mississippi Public Broadcasting and national PBS,” he said “It is not yet a green-lit project but is has been through several phases of discussion and proposal. I’m actually writing the screenplays right now.”
He has a fondness for history and there is mention of story subject like millionaire-adventurer Paul Rainey.
“People contact me all time. Everybody’s got a movie,” he said. “You would think that’s gotta get old and sometimes it might, but I hear a lot of interesting stories.”
“The reasons the Daniel Boones and Davie Crocketts are famous is because somebody wrote about them,” he said. “But there are other contemporaries that were not written about and they’re not famous because they weren’t written about, not because they didn’t do anything.” “When you actually get a popular story written about you, that’s when you become this mythical legend, so maybe I can create a few more legends before I get done,” he said. Then, he added, “Don’t ever let the truth get in the way of a good story.”
Coming later: More about “Southern Gothic Novel: The Aberdeen Incident” and author-actor Frank Blocker.
