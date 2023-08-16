The Ripley Railroad came to New Albany in 1886, and there was much drama surrounding the building of this line to New Albany and points south.
Writer and researcher Jack Elliott, Jr. will be the guest speaker at Museum Moments on Aug. 17, at noon. He will talk about his latest book To the Ramparts of Infinity: Colonel W.C. Falkner and the Ripley Railroad.
This biography of the colorful great-grandfather of Nobel Prize-winning William Faulkner had a life filled with drama, melodrama and violence. His life took him from Pontotoc to New Albany and Ripely where he first had the dream of connecting Ripley with the rest of the world with the Ripley Railroad. The dream of the Ripley, Middleton and New Albany Railroad was fraught with difficulties, and it took many years to complete.
The account of how the Ripley Railroad almost did not come through New Albany is told as well as the familiar story of The Frenchman whose grave is marked alongside the railroad near Cotton Plant. The stories of how Falkner was instrumental in renaming local towns such as renaming of Fredonia to Ingomar as the rails were laid south to Pontotoc as well as Holditch, which became Ecru are part of the big story.
The event is free and the Union County Master Gardeners will provide a sack lunch for the event, which is at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany. For more information call the museum at 662-538-0014.
