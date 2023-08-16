2010 51 05 Ford and engline 111 with girls

Early Ripley Railroad/GM&O Engineer Tom Ford who spent many years driving the train through New Albany is shown with unidentified people. 

The Ripley Railroad came to New Albany in 1886, and there was much drama surrounding the building of this line to New Albany and points south. 

