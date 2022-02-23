A comprehensive plan to develop the Little Tallahatchie River into more of a tourism destination area was presented to New Albany recently, but we were reminded it is up to us to implement that plan.
Russell Clark, with the National Parks Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program, has been working on the plan for nearly a year, based on information and suggestions from people in the community.
Requested by Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud, the grant-funded project has not cost the city a single cent.
“It is based on what the community vision is,” Clark said. “You already have great assets; maybe they need to be emphasized a different way. You have the great beginning of a tourism destination.”
Clark had to consider recreation versus conservation in his plan, as well as the growing interest in making New Albany a certified retirement community.
What he came up with is a plan to make the best use of the downtown river area, but also tie it together with other historic parts of town as well as recreation uses we haven’t capitalized on.
The most noticeable aspect of the plan is to dig large water detention ponds in the area between Carter Avenue and the river south of The Park Along the River. These would aid drainage control but also serve as wildlife conservation and viewing areas.
A proposed low-head dam just above the I-22 would raise the water level in the river to several feet throughout the year, making it practical for kayaking, tubing, water boarding or other activities.
A pedestrian loop would be added to the newly developed area, but also would include the area by the sportsplex, possibly go as far north as the abandoned river bridge on North Street, and wind back through the B. F. Ford School area before returning to the rivers.
Another pedestrian bridge across the river would be needed near the dam and river access would be there as well.
Additionally, he suggests a wildlife center near the present park, possibly a senior citizens center across the river beside the drive to the tennis complex and, eventually, a recreational vehicle park where the city’s water treatment facility will eventually be removed.
Minor additions could include primitive camping, a zip line across the river and possibly other features. The present pond near the soccer field and tennis courts would be used as a no-flow water source for beginning paddle-boarders to learn in.
While Clark’s plan was free, he emphasized, “My program does not come with a checkbook.”
He said funding options are available, notably the giant infrastructure bill in the news lately.
Stroud said she had applied for a $4.5 million grant that would include part of the plan, but the application was not successful.
That plan would also have included help for the deteriorating RiverView stage area, plus cutting an access road to the stage through the trees along Camp Creek Branch.
Clark said the next steps can be challenging.
Even with funding, an environmental study will be needed. There will be permitting processes with the Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, possibly city and county, and others.
Clark said permitting was likely to take a year or more and he suggested hiring a consultant to do that at a cost of $30,000 to $40,000.
“Look at consultants. Establish a time line. Get funding sources, but be sure to know the requirements,” he said.
Clark said later that he was prepared to proceed with action steps but that the group did not appear interested.
Stroud said, “We have all these pieces. People say it can’t be done. Well, it can be done. It may take years, but the seed has been planted.”
“Every grand vision started with small steps,” Clark said. “Opportunities are going to be there in the near future for some large dollars but you need to protect what you have already invested in this park.”
“Your next step should be access to the river and promote, then the Tanglefoot,” he said.
“You’ve got the assets here. What are you going to do to capitalize on it?” he asked.