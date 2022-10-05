Area news and notes from the New Albany Fire Department:
—New Albany firefighters, family members and friends were among many people taking part in the Rivercrest 5K race Saturday morning, Sept. 24 in New Albany.
Some of the firefighters participating in the 3.1-mile race wore turnout gear and airpacks, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
The firefighters’ dedication was evident; the runners included Taylor Rumsey, who ran the entire race with an air pack after giving birth this past June, and Jared Dillard —who graduated from the Mississippi State Fire Academy Thursday, Sept. 22 — who carried an American flag as he ran the race.
Several of those on shift at the time of the 5K — who were unable to run the 5K —did a run of their own after their shift ended at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Chief Whiteside said this week.
Here’s a list of NAFD firefighters, friends, and family members who ran the 5K. The crew that was on shift that day ran the 5K the next morning at 6:30 a.m. Those taking part included Mavrik Coltharp, Jack Whiteside, Jared Dillard, Taylor Rumsey, Hannah Eroll, Shane McMillen, Chief Mark Whiteside, Richie Bryant, Deputy Chief Mark Sides, Randy Stacy, Justin Howard, Kali Mercer, Hunter Burke, Eric Thomas, Ola Thomas, and Will Thomas.
“We had a large number of our folks run Riverfest. After the race, we spent the whole rest of that day and night helping do whatever needed doing.
"We had two side by sides there. We worked a medical call involving someone who wasn’t feeling well. We generally helped take care of whatever needed taking care of,” Chief Whiteside said.
—Firefighters were dispatched to a car-SUV crash at the Miss. 15-Bankhead Street intersection shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Firefighters extricated one of the drivers in the wreck, which injured up to five people, emergency service personnel said.
Three ambulances from Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County were dispatched to deal with the injured, and first responders turned treatment of the injured over to the hospital emergency personnel.
Firefighters secured from the scene about 8 p.m.
—Firefighters were dispatched about 12:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, to a piece of equipment afire at the Dollar General Store on West Bankhead.
An electrical cord burned in a cooler in the store. Firefighters disconnected the cord, and indicated damages seemed light. They secured from the scene about 30 minutes later.
—Firefighters put a ladder up Monday afternoon to rescue an individual who was stuck on a roof. No injuries were reported.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.