Rivers, swamps and forests are the studios of artist Robin Whitfield of Grenada, and the clays and stains of nature are her palette. “The Color of Conservation: An Artist perspective exploring and protecting public land” is her topic as she speaks at the Union County Heritage Museum Aug. 15, at noon Her love of capturing the art of the wild places of the state of Mississippi and the conservation of a swamp full of ancient bald cypress trees are part of her resume.
The event is free, and a light lunch will be hosted by the Museum Guild beginning at 11:30.
Following Museum Moments, Whitfield will hold a workshop at the Museum Art House sharing her perspective and basic process of coaxing color out of natural materials.
For thousands of years humans have worked with pigments from plant, animal and mineral sources found in the wild. The search and discovery of unique colors in nature have shaped human history, Whitfield said.
“My mission as an artist and human is to spend as much time as possible in natural systems, particularly on public land. I hope to inspire others to go outside and explore these wild places.”
When Whitfield learned a few years ago that 200 acres of bald cypress trees owned by the City of Grenada located on Main Street a few minutes from downtown were going to be cut, she was alarmed to the point, she began to search for ways to save the primeval forest and wildlife refuge. She started a grassroots movement that has saved the Chakchiuma Swamp, now named the Lee Tarrt Nature Preserve and has created an awareness within her community and throughout the state that inspires others to look around them at the beauty of their on natural environments.
Her partnership with the City of Grenada has resulted in the city winning the municipal League City Spirit Award, and a new awareness of the value of conserving wild places for many of Grenada’s inhabitants.
Much of Whitfield’s artwork created in and inspired by the swamp is sold in galleries throughout Mississippi. Much of it is created using pigments she has harvested from nature. Pokeberries, red ocher clay, Yazoo River silt, burned meadow grass, red clay hills, flower petals are some of the substances she uses in her work.
At 2 p.m. Thursday Afternoon after Museum Moments Robin will share her perspective and basic process of creating color out of the natural materials. For those who want to register for the hands-on workshop for all ages at a cost of $20 per person,.“Participants will be given the opportunity to find their own colors,” she said. “Be prepared to squish, smoosh, grind, stamp paint and rub colors on watercolor paper as a part of this curiosity driven discovery process. Everyone will make their own make or find their own mark making tools, pigments and process.”
With workshop experience and artist in residencies across the state, Robin has much expertise in this “earthcolor” process. She will guide workshop participants in making their own palette of place in a design inspired by the geometric motifs in quilt squares. The materials will be furnished as well as light refreshments. The workshop will last about two and a half hours. For more information call the museum at 662-538-0014.
Museum Moments is free, thanks to the Community Partner program support from local sponsors.