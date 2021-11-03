New Albany has an opportunity to make its already-unique river and park system even better.
Russell Clark with The National Park Service Rivers, Trails & Conservation Assistance program presented his Little Tallahatchie Riverway Parks Master Plan Concept to the public this past week.
The plan is the result of a series of meetings to learn what various stakeholders would like to see done concerning the river area.
It was Clark’s job to combine about two dozen specific suggestions into a plan using his expertise as a landscape architect.
The main part of the plan calls for developing the area between the river and Carter Avenue in the section from Bankhead Street down to I-22. It is now mostly woods and occasionally swampy wetland.
A large part of the area would have detention pools excavated up and down beside the river. These pools would temporarily hold excess water, releasing it gradually into the Tallahatchie River from three main ditches that flow toward the river.
In addition to the practical function of sediment and flood control, the design would provide a large wildlife and nature area.
Ideally, a nature center and parking area would be added off Carter Avenue and a series of trails and boardwalks would wind through the area.
Concerning the river itself, Clark recommends constructing a low-head dam across the river just north of I-22. The dam would retain a certain amount of water but excess water from heavy rains would simply flow over the top.
The effect of the dam would be to raise the water level of the river from the dam back to Bankhead Street so canoeing, kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding and other activities would be possible. River access would be added on either side of the low-head dam and a pedestrian footbridge over the river, similar to the existing one in the Park Along the River, would be created just below the dam.
In addition to paths through the detention pool area, a network of other paths would create a loop connecting significant historic and tourism areas. Paths would tie the park to the museum area, even up North Street to the closed Tallahatchie River Bridge, back through town to B. F. Ford School, across to the south end of the riverway park, and along I-22 to the medical district and back to Bankhead and the Park Along the River.
An additional feature he suggested is a possible high-end RV park where the wastewater treatment plant is now, once it is cleared for use.
Another would be a senior citizens’ center, ideally on the west bank of the river near the entrance to the tennis complex. This suggestion was made to tie in with the city’s efforts to become a certified retirement community, and something he thinks would be necessary for practical certification.
The primary expansion for the riverway section depends on getting property from two main landowners. Part of this property could possibly be purchased or donated for tax benefits, but the land facing Carter Avenue would not be affected, Dirt excavated for the detention pools could even be used to build up the street front property, making it more desirable.
Of course, ultimate success of the project depends on funding and Clark said his next step is to get all the possible stakeholders and decision-makers such as the U. S. Corps of Engineers and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks together to brainstorm. He said he hopes this can be done by January. Although the Park Service does not have funding for projects such as this, Clark said he does have a list of other possible sources.
“I think this plan is doable,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said. “With the community support I have seen so far, it is feasible. We are ready to pass this on to the next level of consultants. All I do is try to fit the pieces of the puzzle together for the community to tell me what they want.”