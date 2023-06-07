Whit Robbins

The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the award recipients of the 14th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards May 25 and a New Albany student took one of the top prizes. New Albany High School was also recognized for having the best playbill. Whit Robbins won for his portrayal of Curly in the musical Oklahoma!, the production for which the playbill won as well.

