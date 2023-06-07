The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the award recipients of the 14th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards May 25 and a New Albany student took one of the top prizes. New Albany High School was also recognized for having the best playbill. Whit Robbins won for his portrayal of Curly in the musical Oklahoma!, the production for which the playbill won as well.
Students from 47 participating schools across three states gathered on the Orpheum stage to celebrate their peers' on- and off-stage achievements in musical theatre. The evening was a culmination of a year-long program bringing students from all over the Mid-South together for an intensive week of team building, collaboration, and celebration of musical theatre.
The Lead Actor and Actress award recipients from 2022 Brima Gassama and Vera Brown returned to the Orpheum stage to host the evening’s ceremony.
Award recipients for Lead Actor and Lead Actress – Whit Robbins of New Albany High School and Hailey Brown of Northpoint Christian School will represent the Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards atThe National High School Musical Theatre Awards®(The Jimmy Awards®)at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on Monday, June 26.
The 14th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards are sponsored in part by Ticketmaster, Andy Dean Production Services, Production One, Sedgwick, and Grove Park Dental Group.
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) which includes 48 programs from across the country. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the program invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each of these competitions to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards® will take place on Monday, June 26, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway – the current home of Disney’s The Lion King.
New Albany was the only Northeast Mississippi school to participate or win.
