Kayla Koon, the 2019-2020 STAR student for Myrtle High School, has selected junior high and high school English teacher Kelly Robbins as STAR teacher of the year.
A 2003 graduate of Myrtle Attendance Center, Robbins studied at Northeast Mississippi College for two years before transferring to Blue Mountain College, where she received a bachelor of science degree in secondary education.
“I remember choosing English education because I disliked most other subjects and loved to read,” Robbins said. “My initial plans were to become a nurse, but I chose to play sports instead. Blue Mountain did not offer a nursing degree at that time, so I decided to become a teacher.
Robbins just finished her 7th year of teaching at Myrtle and a total of 13 years in education. Most recently, she taught eighth grade English, ninth grade English and 12th grade English.
Robbins said she has found success by keeping her door open for students who need extra resources or guidance.
“I do my best to ensure that all my students know that they can come ask for my help whenever,” she said. “Then, I always do my best to find an answer or someone who can help them.”
Robbins said being named STAR teacher was an honor for her.
“Kayla, the STAR student, came to me,” she said. “She is one who is soft-spoken, never wanting to invade on someone's time. As she told me, I hugged her neck. Sometimes as teachers, it is these moments where we feel like we have made a positive impact on one of our kids, my ‘Big Kids’, as I like to call them.”