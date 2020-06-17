Robert "Bob" Shands Medlin
RIPLEY -- Robert "Bob" Shands Medlin, 78, passed away Sunday morning June 7, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Medlin were at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Minister Donnie DeBord and Dr. Patrick Chapman officiating. Burial followed in Fellowship Cemetery near Ripley.
