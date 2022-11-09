Robert Lee Pannell, 84, resident of New Albany, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Pannell will be at 12 noon Monday, November 7 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Bro. Stephen Denton will officiate and burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park.
Mr. Pannell was born April 12, 1938 in Union County, the son of the late Buford James and Doris McDonald Pannell. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System and was employed with Murphy Fencing Co. until his retirement.
A Christian, Mr. Pannell will be remembered by many characteristics that included, easy going, hard working and an excellent cook. Hunting, fishing, riding his 4-wheeler were favorite pastimes.
A loving dad, brother, papaw and friend, Mr. Pannell will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon on Monday, November 7 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by his four daughters, Sherry Treadaway (Tony) of Blue Springs, Rachel Diane Panell, Sandra Gailor (Tim), Robin Delashmit (Craig) and Kathy McKeown Williams, all of New Albany, one son, Randy Lee Pannell (Johnie), one sister, Kay Windham (Donald), ten grandchildren, eighteen great gandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his wife Joy Ray McCollum Pannell, a daughter, Denise McKeown and a sister, Charlene Windham (Buddy).
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pannell family at nafuneralsandcremations,com
