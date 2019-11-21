By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
ELLISTOWN – East Union senior guard Jessie Roberts enjoyed the euphoria Tuesday night of defeating Union County foe Ingomar.
The Lady Urchins trailed early, but took charge with their strong defensive play to beat the visiting Lady Falcons 56-40 for their third victory of the young season.
“It feels really good because we’ve always been beaten pretty bad by them,” Roberts said, then giggled. “They’ve beaten us every year I can remember. It feels good to come out on top.”
Roberts was one of three Lady Urchins to score 10 points. Her buzzer-beating baseline jumper gave East Union a 26-22 halftime lead. In the fourth quarter, she connected on two 3-pointers from the wing.
“I don’t really like handling the ball, but I’m ready to shoot it,” she said. “Coach tells me to get my feet set, line up and shoot it.”
Peyton Wildman scored 10 points, all in the first half, and Maggie McVey scored 10 for East Union.
“Beating Ingomar is big,” East Union first-year coach Chase Brown said. “These seniors had never beaten them. They remember getting beat by 50, 40 points.”
Ingomar won state championships in 2016, ’17 and ’18.
Wildman led her team to a 16-13 first-quarter lead. Young guard Kylee Johnson kept the Lady Falcons close in the second quarter, scoring four of her team-high 10 points.
Ingomar, which saw its record fall to 1-3, made just three field goals in the second half. Two of those, including a 3-pointer, came from guard Katie Beth Hall.
The Lady Urchins switched from man-to-man to a 1-2-2 zone in the second half to stop Ingomar.
“We wanted to force them to take deep shots and get rebounds,” Brown said. “We pressed and got turnovers the first half, but we got worn out a little bit.”
(B) Ingomar 79, East Union 48
The Falcons improved to 4-0 overall with a dominating win, led by forward Clayton Stanford and guard Hunter Bynum.
Stanford scored 21 points, 19 in the first half, to help Ingomar take a 48-29 halftime lead.
“Clayton’s been the guy,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said of Stanford. “He’s a matchup problem a lot nights. He’s developed his outside shot. If he plays like that, he makes us different.”
Bynum’s defensive play led to many of his baskets.
“He creates a lot of his points with his effort on defense,” Ashley said. “He’s got quick hands. He can change the game on the defensive end. Hunter is a playmaker kind of guy. He’s a knock-it-loose, chase-it-down guy. His play in the first half set the tone.”
Tyson Smithey added 12 points for Ingomar. DeJuan Hubbard scored 17 and Josh Henderson 10 for East Union.