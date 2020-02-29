NEW ALBANY - Rosalee Roberts made back-to-back key plays on defense and at the plate while Alexis Mirfield took the win on the mound as New Albany defeated Walnut 14-4 in six innings.
Roberts began her heroics in the outfield on a single up the middle as she fielded the ball in center and gunned down a Lady Wildcat trying to score at home plate in the top of the fourth.
As fate would have it, Roberts led off the Lady Bulldog lineup in the bottom of the frame and she crushed a pitch over the fence in center to extend the New Albany lead to 10-4.
Mirfield worked all six innings for the Lady Bulldogs and overcame a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth to hold the lead at 13-4.
Addison Mayo reached on a bunt single and later scored the game-ending run for the 14-4 decision.
