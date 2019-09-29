By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
HATLEY – Hatley’s defense was prepared Friday for East Union’s talented/speedy senior wide receiver DeJuan Hubbard.
However, they weren’t ready for sophomore wideout Hayden Roberts. All he did was catch seven Ty Walton passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Urchins’ 43-17 victory.
“Hayden continues to get better every game, but this was his breakout game,” East Union coach Kevin Walton said. “They were doubling up on DeJuan (Hubbard) and Hayden knew he had to step up. He has the athleticism you can’t teach.”
East Union improved to 4-2 after the non-division win. Hatley saw its record fall to 2-4.
All three of Roberts’ touchdowns – covering 25, 57 and 83 yards – came in East Union’s second-half rally. The Urchins trailed the Tigers 17-15 at halftime.
Hubbard got the comeback started with his 16-yard touchdown catch from Walton in the third quarter.
Walton completed 20 of 35 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns.
“Ty was throwing the ball well in the first half, but they were taking away the big plays,” Kevin Walton said. “The second half was probably his best all year. He was putting the ball on spot every throw.”
Hatley took its 17-15 halftime lead with an 89-yard kickoff return, a 25-yard rushing TD and a field goal.
East Union junior running back Colton Plunk had touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards in the first half. He also had a two-point conversion run. Edgar Zapata kicked four PATs.
Plunk rushed for 68 yards on 16 carries. Hubbard had seven receptions for 64 yards.