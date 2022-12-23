New Albany Light, Gas and Water Manager Bill Mattox said that although the Tennessee Valley Authority has considered using rolling blackouts to reduce load on the power system, he didn’t expect any here.
Mattox said that the plan New Albany uses calls for load reduction in extreme situations rather than rolling blackouts like TVA does. Most of the reduction here would have had to come from industrial users, most of whom were not even in operation today. That helped.
He said that since we have gotten past the coldest temperatures without problems other than those caused by wind damage Thursday night, he didn’t think the blackout issue would come back.
TVA backed off on its consideration of rolling blackouts late Friday afternoon as well.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&