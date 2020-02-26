Rosie M. Haymore Tyes
CORINTH -- Rosie M. Haymore Tyes, 61, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. She was born Oct. 13, 1958 in Lee county unto the late Savannah Grice and Hurley Brinkley. She was reared in Ripley. She was a member at Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown. She was a very kind and lovable person. She did not meet a strange. She loved life and truly loved her family.
She leaves to mourn her passing, one daughter, Veronie Robinson of Tupelo; one granddaughter, Zipporah Nabors of Tupelo; one sister, Mary (Rev. Anthony) Ruth of Guntown; nephew, Anthony Ruth Jr. of Guntown and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.