Tuesday's soccer playoff matches for New Albany boys and girls teams were a couple for the ages as both teams went into overtime to decide the eventual winner. One game went in favor of the Bulldogs while the other did not. It was not spectating for the faint of heart.
However, that did not tarnish the beauty of both matches for those of us that are prep soccer purists, the night was full of non-stop play that ended up being two of the best matches that I have witnessed in my many consecutive years of high school soccer since 1995.
The girls match was a bit easier to figure out since it went through the first overtime and a goal was scored in the second 10 minute session to decide the winner.
However, the boys contest went through two overtime settings before the issue was decided by penalty kicks. As New Albany boys coach Caryl Vogel said "it's a pressure-making moment" and the Bulldogs weathered the pressure and came through with the win to advance.
For those who attended and may have wondered just what you saw, (I'm looking at you, Coach Stubblefield) playoff soccer takes on a different scenario to reach a final verdict than a regular season match.
When playoff regulation ends with the teams tied, they go to two 10-minute overtimes that must be played to their entirety of 20 minutes regardless of how many goals are scored.
Tuesday's match for the boys went to a second overtime scenario which consists of two 5-minute "golden goal" overtime periods. In layman's terms, that means whoever scores first wins the match. (We played 110 minutes of soccer for those faint of heart readers, yes 110 minutes of almost non-stop running, attacking and counter-attacking)
However, neither team was able to dent the scoreboard, so we moved forward to the final game-deciding scenario which is the penalty kick phase.
Both teams pick five players to kick for the initial round with all five shooting, should the outcome warrant (team with best of five goal advantage wins). However, should the teams match goals during those five, it will move on to a sixth, seventh or eighth shooter if necessary. Both teams get an opportunity to shoot in the PK.
Should you get past the 10th shooter, according to my soccer coach son, you may go back to the original shooters. Sorry, I told you wrong last night about that one, Coach Stubblefield. (Coach and I were engrossed in some serious soccer discussion while all this was going down, serious multi-tasking)
My son, Nathan also says this "In my 20 years of coaching, we've never gone past the second five. It's rare to get past the first five in high school."
This brings to mind Amory's match versus Richland in 2017, they went through the same processes as New Albany boys did on Tuesday. However, after the first five shooters took turns in the PK round, the match was still tied.
We moved on to the sixth or seventh round of shooters before Caleb Haney cemented his name in Panther Soccer history by burying his shot for the Amory win. (Haney ripped a sweet shot into the net)
I can say with great pride that I was there to witness Haney becoming a Panther legend for the ages. (Don't bore me with any celebrities that you may have met, I saw Haney crank that game-winning PK shot)
So if all this bores you and/or thoroughly confuses you, my apologies, but I just wanted to share with some of the folks as to what went down last night if they attended the matches and to show those of you who were not there just you what you missed.
Clear as mud, eh?
Hey, I'm still trying to figure out why an outside sport (soccer) that has 11 position players, some nearly 60 yards away from their coach, has no timeouts at all while an indoor sport (basketball) gets what seems like 15-20 timeouts per game and the player can run right beside the coach to get instruction. Life is strange.
We saw some great soccer on Tuesday, both New Albany teams played well and I was glad that I was there to witness it.