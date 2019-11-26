NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Bulldogs were too gracious in hosting their Thanksgiving basketball tournament as they fell from the ranks of the undefeated to New Site by a final of 68-63.
Michael Smith tied the contest at 57-all late in the contest by hitting both ends of his free throws, but New Site closed on an 11-6 run to seal the win. The teams were tied 45-45 at the end of the third quarter.
New Site hit 12 of 17 free throws during the fourth quarter while the Bulldogs only attempted seven, connecting on five. The Royals were led in the fourth quarter by the trio of Walker Moreland, Carson Fitzsimmons and Colton Fitzsimmons as they combined for 17 of the 23 points scored in the final and decisive period.
Isaiah Ball was a one man scoring show as he was responsible for half of the New Albany points in the second half, scoring 15 of the 30 Bulldog points.
New Albany won the tip and quickly struck for the 4-0 lead, but New Site stormed back and outscored the Bulldogs 20-13 over the remainder of the period to lead 20-17 after a quarter.
The second quarter consisted of the teams swapping baskets throughout and the score at the half stood at 34-33 with the Royals on top.
New Albany got offensive output from the trio of Smith, Artaveion High and Reid Harris as they combined for 23 of the Bulldog points in the first half with Smith scoring 10 by himself.
New Albany was able to slow down New Site sharpshooter Walker Moreland a bit, but he still managed to hit for double figures with 13. Moreland made his presence felt on defense as he held New Albany three-point man Mitchell Shettles to single digits.
Ball was high man for the Bulldogs with 17 points. Smith was next with 12 while High finished with 10. Albert McDonald came off the bench to hit for eight points.
Leading scorer and game MVP, Carson Fitzsimmons knocked down 26 points to lead the Royals to the win. Moreland scored 13 and Dalton Pounds hit for 11 points before fouling out.
New Site is coached by former New Albany Bulldog player, Rick Howell.
* The New Albany coaching staff was unavailable for an interview following the game.