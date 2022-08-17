Thousands of yellow, feathery critters will make their annual journey down the Tallahatchie River Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Rubber Duck Regatta.
This is the eighth year for the popular event that raises money for the Union County Historical Society and New Albany Rotary Club.
Members of the public can sponsor one or more ducks which are all released into the Tallahatchie River at one time and cash prizes are awarded to the first (and last) to cross the finish line.
The first rubber duck regatta here had been held more than 20 years ago as part of the Frog-A-Nal fund-raiser for the Dean Provence Excellence in Education Endowment Fund and museum director Jill Smith wanted to bring that back. That event title of Frog-a-Nal was due to Provence’s high school nickname, “Frog.”
The first year of the revised regatta began with 1,000 ducks but the number has doubled to 2,000. That means the event could potentially raise more than $15,000 for the organization. The slow-motion event also draws large, enthusiastic crowds of spectators.
Sponsoring a single duck costs $10 but a Quack Pack of six is available for $50 and a Box of Quackers with a dozen is $100. A sponsorship is $150.
The first duck to cross the finish line will win its sponsor $500. Second place will get $300 and third will get $150. There also will be a Lame Duck award to the last one finishing and a couple of Plucked Duck prizes for yellow birds picked at random.
Money raised helps pay for museum programs and Rotary charitable projects.
Sponsorship tickets are available from Rotarians, Historical Society members or at the Union County Development Association office in the former post office.
If you see a yellow rubber duck sign around town that says the word, “sponsor” on it, that business is contributing funds towards the Rubber Duck Regatta.
The regatta, from the downtown bridge on Bankhead Street to just past the brown footbridge in the Park Along the River usually lasts about 20 minutes, but that depends on whether the fickle Tallahatchie is several feet deep or just inches, and whether the contestants are facing a stiff headwind.
