Saturday, Sept. 25 will again see crowds on the bridges cheering on their rubbery aquatic champions as they float down the Tallahatchie River during the Rubber Duck Regatta.
This is the seventh year for the popular event that raises money for the Union County Historical Society and New Albany Rotary Club.
Members of the public can sponsor one or more ducks which are all released into the Tallahatchie River at one time and cash prizes are awarded to the first (and last) to cross the finish line.
The first rubber duck regatta here had been held more than 20 years ago as part of the Frog-A-Nal fund-raiser for the Dean Provence Excellence in Education Endowment Fund and museum director Jill Smith wanted to bring that back. That event title of Frog-a-Nal was due to Provence’s high school nickname, “Frog.”
The first year of the revised regatta began with 1,000 ducks but the number has doubled to 2,000. That means the event could potentially raise more than $15,000 for the organization. The slow-motion event also draws large, enthusiastic crowds of spectators.
Sponsoring a single duck costs $10 but a Quack Pack of six is available for $50 and a Box of Quackers with a dozen is $100. A sponsorship is $150.
The first duck to cross the finish line will win its sponsor $500. Second place will get $300 and third will get $150. There also will be a Lame Duck award to the last one finishing and a couple of Plucked Duck prizes for yellow birds picked at random.
Money raised helps pay for museum programs and Rotary charitable projects.
Smith said then that the historical society had wanted to do the event for several years but lacked the manpower, and it was the participation of the Rotarians that made it finally happen.
“We are just very grateful that Rotary would partner with us on this fund-raiser that uses the Tallahatchie River in such a fun way,” Smith said.
“We could not do this without a partner like Rotary,” Smith continued. “The club is so supportive in so many ways. And it’s a good way that both the museum and the club to raise funds for our programs.”
Sponsorship tickets are available from Rotarians, Historical Society members or at the Union County Development Association office in the former post office.
If you see a yellow rubber duck sign around town that says the word, “sponsor” on it, that business is contributing funds towards the Rubber Duck Regatta.
The regatta, from the downtown bridge on Bankhead Street to just past the brown footbridge in the Park Along the River usually lasts about 20 minutes, but that depends on whether the fickle Tallahatchie is several feet deep or just inches, and whether the contestants are facing a stiff headwind.